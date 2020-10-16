Fiscalia charges leaders of the Rescate Nacional

QCOSTARICA -The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the leaders of the National Rescue movement Célimo Guido, Óscar Campos and José Miguel Corrales face criminal charges for their actions in the violent protests of the past two weeks.

In total, there are fve criminal complaints signed by the Minister of Security Michael Soto, Minister of Justice Fiorella Salazar and the Minister of the Presidency Marcelo Prieto that will be handlded by the Specialized Unit of the Attorney General’s Office.

The documentation indicates accusations of alleged participation and organization of criminal acts such as illicit association, obstruction of the public highway, obstruction of public services and public instigation, due to all the events in a context of violence that occurred during the last two weeks in different parts of the country, when the Movimiento Rescate Nacional (National Rescue Movement) announced demonstrations in protest against the government and its idea of ​​negotiating a loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Thursday, the Prosecutor’s Office notified two of the defendants outside the building of the Episcopal Conference in San José, and is pending to locate fomer legislator and former presidencial candidate, José Miguel Corrales.

The complaint against the three men is based on the fact that, despite the fact that the government did not advance with the first negotiation proposal with the IMF, and that it originated the social movement, these leaders continued to instigate blockades and situations of violence in the country.

After 2 weeks of social activities, the result was more than 100 police officers injured, and 80 people arrested.

