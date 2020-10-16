Unions call for a big national strike with protests for Monday

QCOSTARICA – Just when you thought the pretests were over, the Movimiento Social y Sindical Costarricense (Costa Rican Social and Trade Union Movement) will take to the streets this coming Monday, October 19.

The demonstrations, say the organizers, will not focus on a single point, rather across various parts of the country.

However, they are not expected to result in blockades and violence as in the past couple of weeks but is expected to complicate freedom of movement through “tourtiguismo” and marches on public roads.

For now, the Unions have been announced the sectors of Pérez Zeledón, Palmar, Upala, Ciudad Quesada, Limonal, Nicoya, Santa Cruz, Limón Centro, Siquirres, Guápiles, Batán, Ruta 32, Barranca, El Roble, Fray Casiano and Chacarita will be the points of protests.

It is not ruled out that in the course in the coming days more regional concentrations are announced.

In the case of the Central Valley, unionists from San José, Heredia, Alajuela and Cartago will leave at 9:00 am from the Statue of León Cortés (east face of the La Sabana park) and move towards the Plaza de la Democracia.

According to the unions, the goal is to speak out against policies that seek to impoverish the working class, including negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and new taxes.

The trade union movement groups some 35 unions from sectors such as education, and health, among others.