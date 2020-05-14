Thursday, 14 May 2020
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

Fitch Downgrades Costa Rica to ‘B’; Outlook Negative

By Q Costa Rica
19
Modified date:

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Costa Rica’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B’ from ‘B+’. The Outlook is Negative.

The downgrade of Costa Rica’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) IDR to ‘B’ reflects increased risks of near-term financing stress due to widening fiscal deficits, a steep amortization schedule and borrowing constraints, against a background of economic contraction caused by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing health crisis comes at a time when Costa Rica’s fiscal space is limited and rapidly narrowing, raising risks to post-crisis debt sustainability. The interest bill is climbing rapidly, and the debt burden is on a relatively steep upward trajectory.

Fitch gave Costa Rica’s ratings a negative outlook due to “uncertain prospects” for economic growth and borrowing costs after the outbreak, it said in the report.

- paying the bills -

This year, Costa Rica will rely on loans from multilateral agencies to finance the budget. Looking ahead, however, the government could face higher funding costs in the international and domestic capital markets, Fitch said.

The rating agency expects GDP in Costa Rica to fall 4% in 2020 as containment measures against the coronavirus outbreak lead to lower demand and higher unemployment.

Domestic demand was already on the decline, thanks to high unemployment and weak private credit growth, but external demand is expected to fall as tourism comes to a halt and exports decrease.

But the economy will likely rebound and grow 2.6% in 2021, although a prolonged downturn in tourism could impact a recovery, Fitch said.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Costa Rica issued US$1.5 billion in 11-year bonds in November last year to ease financing pressures for the first quarter this year.

- paying the bills -

Now the country plans to borrow up to US$3.18 billion from multilateral lenders in 2020, equal to 5.2% of GDP. Other than a US$500 million loan from the South American development bank, the government needs legislative approval to take out loans from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and the IMF, according to Fitch.

“Failure to secure these external loans would lead to a fiscal financing gap, given prohibitive external market borrowing costs and limited domestic market size,” Fitch said.

 

Previous articlePresident asks citizens to maintain discipline
Next articleCatholic Church Cancels Romería!
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Is McDonald’s In Latin America In Trouble? Fitch Downgrades Arcos Dorados to ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative

Business Q Costa Rica -
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.'s, McDonald’s largest franchisee...
Read more

Insurance in Central America: Optimism at the End of 2019

Central America Rico -
Except for Nicaragua, which projects a decline in revenues, Fitch Ratings...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Costa Rica announces schedule for reopening

Rico -
President Carlos Alvarado announced this Monday its plan for opening and gradually enabling activities for the next 80 days, consisting of a process in...
Read more
Lighter Side

President asks citizens to maintain discipline

Rico -
Coronavirus

STAY HOME. SAVE LIVES. Help stop coronavirus.

Rico -
You can reduce your chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by taking some simple precautions: Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an...
Economy

Inflation dropped in April

RedaQted -
(QCOSTARICA) For the second consecutive month, the prices of the goods and services that make up the basic food basket of Costa Ricans closed...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 815 confirmed cases, 8th death recorded

Rico -
The number of cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica reached 815 this Wednesday when 11 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours....
Travel

Despite filing chapter 11 in the U.S., Avianca tells its customers “it’s business as usual”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On Sunday, the Colombian airline, Avianca, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, to reorganize its debt “due to the unpredictable impact”...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA