Lighter SideQToons President asks citizens to maintain discipline By Rico 2 hours ago 14 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Modified date: 14 May 2020 - paying the bills - - paying the bills - - paying the bills - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleCoronavirus pandemic: Is Brazil the new epicenter?Next articleFitch Downgrades Costa Rica to ‘B’; Outlook Negative Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. Related Articles Catholic Church Cancels Romería! Coronavirus Rico - 14 May 2020 (QCOSTARICA) This year, as 11 years ago, the Catholic Church has... Read more Fitch Downgrades Costa Rica to ‘B’; Outlook Negative Economy Q Costa Rica - 14 May 2020 Fitch Ratings has downgraded Costa Rica's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating... Read more MOST READ Argentina As pandemic continues, Argentina faces bankruptcy again Deutsche Welle - 9 May 2020 Argentina hasn't made a bond interest payment since February. Now, Economy Minister Martin Guzman has given the country's biggest bondholders until Friday to accept... Read more Expat Focus “Costa Rica Rediscovered…” Randy Berg - 14 May 2020 My name is Randy Berg and the past few months I have had a few postings here… until recently. And we all know what... QBriefly 250 Homeless in hostels by COVID-19 Q Costa Rica - 7 May 2020 (QCOSTARICA) The National Emergency Commission (CNE) and the Municipality of San José aim to house 250 homeless people living in the streets of San... Rico's Digest What about the tourists? Will they will be allowed to come soon? Rico - 11 May 2020 Rico's Digest - As of now, borders are restricted until June 15. In today's announcements, neither President Carlos Alvarado nor Health Minister Daniel Salas... Pura Vida Tarot card reader helps families affected by COVID-19 Rico - 9 May 2020 Andy Villegas is a Costa Rican 'Tarotista' (Tarot card reader) who takes a percentage of her earnings, sometimes half, to buy food and donate... Coronavirus Sweden’s Coronavirus Strategy Will Soon Be the World’s Q24N - 13 May 2020 China placed 50 million people under quarantine in Wuhan Province in January. Since then, many liberal democracies have taken aggressive authoritarian measures of their... Let's Keep This Going!To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.Subscribe