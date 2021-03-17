Wednesday 17 March 2021
type here...
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

Fitch maintains Costa Rica’s risk rating at ‘B’, due to deteriorating public finances

The ratings firm also considers that Costa Rica has a record of “legislative fragmentation, which has been the culprit for the delay in some fiscal measures.

by Rico
19

QCOSTARICA – Fitch Ratings affirmed this Tuesday Costa Rica’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Negative Outlook.

In its report, the rating firm explained Costa Rica’s ‘B’ rating reflects weaknesses in public finances and political gridlock that has prevented timely passage of reforms addressing these and constrained the government’s external financing capacity, counterbalanced by structural strengths relative to the ‘B’ category with strong governance, higher economic development and per capita income. An economic model centered on high-value-added manufacturing and service activities has supported macroeconomic stability.

- Advertisement -

In other words, it considers that Costa Rica maintains a risk in its deteriorated public finances and the little political disposition to make the necessary corrections.

The negative outlook reflects the risks that fiscal consolidation and debt stabilization will not materialize in the short term.

Fitch expects the government to meet the targets set by the program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The firm also considers that Costa Rica has a record of “legislative fragmentation, which has been the culprit for the delay in some fiscal measures.

- Advertisement -

Fitch projects that the central government’s fiscal deficit will decline to 7.1% of GDP in 2021 and 6.2% in 2022 as the government complies with the fiscal consolidation outlined by the recently agreed IMF program.

Fitch expects the Legislative Assembly to approve the loan with the IMF, as well as the additional contingency measures, of the three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, with a lending facility of approximately US$1.8 billion.

The approval allows one immediate disbursement of US$296.5 million (contingent upon congressional approval of the EFF) followed by five equal tranches starting in October, contingent on bi-annual reviews from the IMF.

“Strict compliance with the IMF program fiscal targets would help to alleviate Costa Rica’s narrowing fiscal space and rising debt sustainability concerns. Reliance on the domestic market for budget financing at higher borrowing costs combined with a continuous increase in the debt burden have driven a steep rise in Costa Rica’s interest bill. Interest payments rose to 35.2% of central government revenues in 2020” the report said.

Click here for the full report on Costa Rica by Fitch Ratings.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleHealth minister Daniel Salas asks people not to go “loco” during Semana Santa
Next articleCosta Rica first denies, then confirms appointment of Ambassador to Nicaragua
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Less than 0.7% of people vaccinated against COVID-19 have had “some type of event”

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, March 12, the Ministry of Health reported...
Read more

Hotels in Costa Rica join the ‘pet friendly’ trend to attract travelers

QCOSTARICA - As the number of people who consider pets as...
Read more

MOST READ

Guanacaste Airport awarded best airport for customer experience

Nicaragua

Clean Up Underway After Nicaragua’s Tallest Volcano Erupts  

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Authorities in Nicaragua are keeping a close watch on the San Cristobal volcano, as residents clean up from Tuesday’s eruption that...
Costarica History

10 historic buildings that survive in chaotic San José

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - You've walked by them sure, but most likely haven't noticed them or given them any importance other than just another old building. These...
Politics

Controversy in the Legislative Assembly for the use of the word “blacks” in a motion

Rico -
QCOSTARIAC - A group of legislators launched strong criticism against María Inés Solís of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), for using the word...
Health

Ministry of Health will have the AstraZeneca vaccine under scrutiny

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Following vaccination suspensions across Europe and despite the insistence by AstraZeneca on Sunday, Costa Rica's Health authorities will have the AstraZeneca vaccine...
Health

People between 18 and 58 with a risk factor would be vaccinated starting June

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If the arrival of vaccines to Costa Rica against Covid-19 continue to without delays, by June the vaccination of Group 3, which...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica signs with Pfizer purchase of 1 million additional vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The government of Carlos Alvarado announced this Monday morning that Costa Rica signed an addendum to ensure the supply of one million...
National

Speeding violations skyrocket this year after 2020 runaway

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The presence of fewer vehicles on the roads due to the vehicle restriction could explain a significant increase in traffic fines for...
Nicaragua

What would happen to Nicaragua if Ortega suddenly dropped dead right now?

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega is an autocrat who rules Nicaragua with an iron fist. Of course, he is democratically elected by the Nicaraguan...
The Americas

Refugees at US-Mexican border: ‘We can’t save them all’

Deutsche Welle -
Cesar Moncada, his wife and two children have settled down on an abandoned porch. Three other Honduran families are hunkered down beside them in sleeping...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.