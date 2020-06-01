Five-day-old among the infected in Costa Rica; Confirmed cases now 1,084

As a new month begins and a phase of greater flexibility for restaurants, hotels, and other activities, commences, the Ministry of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19.

Among the confirmed infections in the last 24 hours is a five-day-old infant.

For now, according to the Minister Health, Daniel Salas, it is unknown how the infant was infected, since it was not the mother or close relatives, investigated is the possibility it was in the health center, which are always places of high potential or increased risk of contagion.

The baby was born prematurely, at 28 weeks, and being treated at the National Children’s Hospital, requiring assistance to breathe because the lungs are not yet well developed.

About the other babies affected weeks ago, a three and five-month-old, he said, they have reacted quite well.

In this way, the age range of people with COVID is expanded. The newborn is among the 93 minors affected so far.

The number of infections reported since March is now 1,084, in 72 cantons of the 82 cantons in all seven provinces.

Currently, 18 people are hospitalized, five of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The number of deaths remains at 10, one woman and nine men.

In the last eight days, it is the fourth time that the number of infections exceeds twenty, and the second time that it reaches 28.

Salas recalled that as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, Latin America is the new epicenter of the pandemic, due to the number of cases and deaths.

He stressed that Costa Rica has remained in a controlled situation, so he asked the population to help keep it that way.

“The moment we forget that we are in a pandemic, the virus can bring us to our knees as a country and we will not be telling the story as we have until now,” he said.

He expressed appreciation of the people in Costa Rica for their support of the measures, including maintaining social distancing, not leaving the house unless necessary, as well as the application of hygiene measures.

Again he called for avoiding parties and breaking social bubbles. “The time will come again” to live together in that way.

Salas reconfirms his commitment

Faced with rumors that circulated days ago about his eventual departure, Salas on Monday explained that he will continue at his post because he wants the country to come out of this crisis well.

“I will continue here as long as the forces allow it and continue with the support of the President,” he said.