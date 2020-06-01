Services and products would cost more in July

(QCOSTARICA) Tighten the purse strings, come July we can expect to pay more for rice, bread, beans, the pet products and even to buy a house.

This is because it was established that in July month the Value Added Tax (VAT) would go into effect in some sensitive areas that had been delayed.

- Advertisement -

The VAT, if not postponed, would apply to products that are currently not included. On July 1, there will be a 1% VAT for basic basket products, agricultural machinery, and veterinary supplies, and 4% for recycling, tourism, and construction services.

However, some sectors are asking for a postponement from further impacting the economy, already affected by the consequences of the Coronavirus.

“We are talking about 189 products that make up the basic tax basket, yes, 1%, but at times like this pandemic, any increase affects the pockets of families,” Iliana Navarrete, partner at Raymundo Volio Abogados, told La Republica.

This is also the feeling of some legislators who promote initiatives to postpone the validity of VAT on these goods and services for at least one year.

- Advertisement -

Esteban Acón, president of the Construction Chamber, one of the sectors to be affected, said the tax increase at this time will hit investment and will generate even more unemployment.

“Construction is a sector that, if it is not handled with the utmost care in the handling of VAT, may be involved in severe tax noncompliance due to mismanagement of the credit right or with an increase of 13% of most of its costs,” warned Carlos Camacho, managing partner of Grupo Camacho Internacional.

Changes

1% VAT

Basic tax basket

Animal feed supplies

Agricultural goods and supplies

Veterinary Products

Farm machinery

4% VAT



Recycling collection

Tourist services registered in the ICT

Civil works architecture, surveying, engineering

Construction services