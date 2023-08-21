Monday 21 August 2023
Flag raising could affect traffic on the General Cañas

QCOSTARICA — September 15th is coming up and it’s time to dress up the Autopista General Cañas (Ruta 1) for the celebration of Costa Rica’s 202nd year of independence.

Work will be carried out between 8 am and 3 pm on weekdays

For this, crews of the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL) – National Power and Light Company – will start today, Monday, August 23, the installation of 96 Costa Rican flags along the route from the international airport to La Sabana.

The work will continue between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm, on weekdays, which may affect traffic with partial lane closures.

Mauricio Guzmán, head of the CNFL Public Lighting Unit, informed that the crews will also take the opportunity to carry out preventive maintenance of the lighting system on the major route into and out of the capital city.

 

 

