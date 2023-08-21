Head of the US Southern Command will meet again with President Rodrigo Chaves this Monday

QCOSTARICA — The Commander of the United States Southern Command, Laura Richardson, will meet again with President Rodrigo Chaves this Monday at 2:00 p.m., at Casa Presidencial, with a press conference to follow.

In February, the four star general in the United States Army, visited Costa Rica, at which time a donation of US$13.5 million was announced to support Costa Rica’s efforts to dismantle violent transnational criminal organizations.

During the previous visit, Richardson had indicated that the United States recognizes Costa Rica as an important partner in security issues, therefore there was a commitment to cooperation.

