shipment of 55 tons of disposable gowns, masks, safety glasses, boot covers and gloves will arrive in Costa Rica from China in the coming days. The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported that the charter flight would depart Los Angeles, United States, for China on April 15.

Luis Fernando Porras, Logistics manager of the Caja, estimates that the cost of moving the cargo will be US$1.1 million, said in a statement, a common mechanism that is used to transport merchandise and becomes an option, since it allows a direct route from China to Los Angeles and then from that city to Costa Rica.

“The objective is to bring the supplies donated by the Chinese Government, which will be taken to the port of Shanghai, which has a zero cost for the CCSS,” Porras said in the press release.

The charter will leave with the cargo from the port of Shanghai to Los Angeles, where another cargo plane will fly to Costa Rica, in what is described as “tail-to-tail cargo”.

According to Porras, Costa Rica has made other purchases from China and additional donated equipment will be arriving by sea in about 22 days.