Housing Minister, Irene Campos, presented to legislators this Monday, a draft bill to establish various moratoriums and payment arrangements in terms of rents, both for housing and commercial, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Campos handed the draft to the work table on renting, in order to lessen the obligations of those who lost or had their income reduced due to the national emergency.

The draft bill states that the lessor and lessee must negotiate a payment arrangement, in case the latter has a significant reduction in income. The arrangement would be valid for six months and have different conditions.

If the tenant lost his job or his employment contract was suspended, both parties would have to sign a contract to establish a total moratorium on payment for a maximum of six months.

On the other hand, if the tenant’s family income was reduced by 50%, the rent payment will have to be reduced by half of the original amount and, if the family’s income was reduced by less than 50%, the amount must be negotiated between the parties.

For commercial leases, the total moratorium on the lease will be authorized if the lessee had to close the premises by a sanitary order, such as the case with bars, discos and casinos and this week includes retail stores, malls, restaurants and more, save for supermarkets and pharmacies.