Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Flights from U.S. allowed starting Sept. 1

Residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, and Vermont will be allowed to enter Costa Rica starting September 1 on flights from New York's JKF and La Guardia and New Jersey's Newark (EWR) airports

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, announced this Wednesday afternoon that Costa Rica will allow, starting September 1, 2020, from the United States.

Residents from the states of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, and Maine.

The authorization includes four flights per week from the Newark (EWR), La Guardia (LGA), and Kennedy (JFK) airports.

In addition, the Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) is studying allowing residents from Colorado, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The Minister was emphatic that only residents of the six mentioned states will be allowed to enter Costa Rica, the driver’s license being the document for proof of residency.

The requirements for entry from those states is maintained as it is for the previously authorized countries:

  • Valid passport.
  • Round-trip ticket or reservation to show an eventual departure from Costa Rica. Immigration may ask. Tourists have never been allowed on a one-way ticket.
  • A negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before their flight to Costa Rica. The only acceptable test is the real-time polymerase chain reaction test, also called PCR-RT for COVID-19. Rapid test kit results, serological tests, or immunity tests will not be accepted as valid.
  • Provide insurance, either from an international source or purchased in Costa Rica from local insurers.
  • Complete the online health form, Health Pass.

This report is in development and will be updating with more details once they become available.

