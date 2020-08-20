Thursday, 20 August 2020
COVID-19 Costa Rica: 766 new cases and 126 in ICU for August 19

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 766 new cases for Wednesday, August 19, for a total of 30,409 since the first case on March 6.

Of the 766, 182 by nexus (without requiring the diagnostic test), that is a person that lives in the same physical space of someone confirmed by the PCR test and shows symptoms.

The number of recovered continues to be a sore point for many, as the Health officials continue playing catch-up, admitting the spike in cases last month oversaturated the ability of health services to follow up completely.

On Wednesday there were 9,660 recovered,  198 more than the day before. But that number is expected to grow sharply in the coming days as the completed follow is expected, promised on Tuesday the interim Minister of Health, Pedro Gonzalez.

Another concern is the recent increase in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalizations. On Wednesday, the total hospitalized dropped one from the day before, now 412 patients of which 126 are in intensive care, 16 more than the day before.

The number of deaths continues its upward climb to 321, with the seven added on Wednesday, three men and four women, ranging in age from 45 to 95.

Facing a possible sharp increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks the Director of Health, Dr. Mario Ruiz, announced the creation of some 200 new hospital beds (and staff) that includes the three main hospitals in San Jose – Calderon Guardia, Mexico, and San Juan de Dios – the CEACO (the specialized COVID hospital), the Heredia hospital, the Psychiatric hospital in Pavas and 48 beds of the INS trauma hospital.

Dr. Ruiz added that the goal is to have at least 214 ICU beds and 643 regular beds for COVID patients, which could be stretched to 287 ICU and 1,158 regular beds using the resources of regional hospitals.

