For the next two weeks, there will be no restrictions on vehicles due to school holidays

For the next two weeks, there will be no restrictions on vehicles due to school holidays

Q COSTA RICA – From July 3 to 14, drivers in San Jose will be able to move freely through downtown without the risk of a fine. This is due to the vehicle restrictions being temporarily lifted during the mid-year school vacations.

The school year in Costa Rica typically begins in February and concludes in November/December.

However, the restrictions will be reinstated on Monday, July 17.

Alexander Solano, director of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), stated that there is less vehicle circulation during the holidays due to parents not taking their children to school and student transport buses not running, which has a positive effect on vehicle flow.

During the dates of less movement, the officers in the capital are reassigned to other areas to assist with the vacationers.

The vehicle restrictions of San Jose are applied on weekdays from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm in the central area of the capital.  The measure is in place on Mondays for vehicles with plates ending in 1 and 2, Tuesdays 4 and 4, Wednesdays 5 and 6, Thursdays 7 and 8, and Fridays 9 and 0.

Those who breach the restriction will be fined ¢26,000 colones for each instance.

 

