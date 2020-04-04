A man named Vega Carmona was expelled from the country on Friday by the Immigration Police after having served out his sentence for the crime of sexual abuse of minors and handicapped persons, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – immigration service – Press department reported.

According to the DGME, Vega Carmona also had his permanent resident of Costa Rica since 2000 canceled.

As reported, the foreigner had been held in the Central Region Apprehension Center since March 1, 2020, under immigration orders, waiting for the expulsion.

In addition, the man cannot enter country for a period of 25 years.

The expulsion was carried out at the Las Tablillas border post with Nicaragua, as the immigration agents handed over to their counterparts in his native country.