Classes in classrooms will not resume on April 13 as originally planned; all classrooms will remain closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Costa Rica, announced the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

The measure applies to both public and private schools.

“In a pandemic, there is an economic, emotional crisis, education almost passing into the background. At this moment, the important thing is health (…) Under the norms established by the Ministry of Health, we made our decision,” said the Minister of Education, Guiselle Cruz, who also announced that the school year for 2020 ends on December 23rd.

Students will continue with their lessons from home under the “Aprendo en Casa” program that the MEP will make available to students and teachers.

The teacher will choose how to proceed depending on whether the student has access to the Internet and computer, one of the two, or neither.

Teachers must report the program that will apply to their students to the school principal through open communication between teachers, principals, and supervisors.