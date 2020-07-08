Wednesday, 8 July 2020
DONATE
NationalRedaqted

Foreigner resident forced to leave his Costa Rican children at San Jose airport and return to the U.S.

Rico
By Rico
58
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Without fully understanding what was happening and without being able to say goodbye, a foreigner residing in Costa Rica was separated from his Costa Rican children upon arrival at the Juan Santamaría airport in San Jose and forced to return to the United States.

The arrivals hall at the Juan Santamaria International airport in San Jose

The incident occurred on the rainy morning of June 14, when Keith Clower and his two minor children, ages 10 and 14, were returning from an emergency trip they had to make to Florida due to the death of a relative.

Rebecca Savitsky Vargas, a Costa Rican and Clower’s ex-wife, told La Nación that she realized what had happened while she was waiting for her family outside the terminal.

- paying the bills -

“I got a message from Keith. He told me that the boys had been taken elsewhere and he was not allowed to pass (…). They (the children) didn’t know what was going on, they just knew that they wouldn’t see their dad anymore.

“They were going to be taken away by the Patronato Nacional de la Infancia (child welfare agency), it didn’t even occur to them to ask if they had a mother. It was when an airport employee that he came out and I asked him. He went back and returned with news,” said Savitsky.

The woman said that immigration officials prevented her husband from entering, alleging that the country had closed its borders to foreigners as part of the measures against COVID-19.

However, she alleged that his spouse is a permanent resident in Costa Rica and fulfilled the conditions established by the health authorities as exceptions to the incoming restriction.

She indicated that her ex-husband presented the documents that stated that he was the father of the minors and the death certificate of his sister, but that they still forced him to return on the same flight he came in on.

- paying the bills -

The family filed an appeal (recurso de amparo) to the Constitutional Court  or Sala IV, as it is commonly referred to, against Raquel Vargas, head of Costa Rican immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME).

The appeal indicates that, in addition to failing to comply with the regulations established to allow foreigners to enter the country, the rights of the two minors were also violated.

Clower is currently in Florida awaiting a resolution.

Regarding this case, the DGME indicated: “the particular case of Mr. Keith Alan Clower, it is stated that he is a permanent resident and precisely had an entry impediment, a situation for which, despite appearing to be within one of the cases of exception to the restriction of entry, could not enter the country and the respective rejection was made”.

After the government imposed border restrictions to deal with the pandemic, which includes the entry ban of foreigner residents who left the country after March 24, immigration issued a series of provisions on exceptional cases.

In fact, two circulars published in the months of March and April indicate that admission is allowed for foreigner parents with Costa Rican minor children who are duly accredited.

- paying the bills --

The foreigner’s family reported that the Sala IV admitted the appeal last Thursday. Now, they are waiting for some resolution.

The appeal requests that the director ff Immigration be ordered to nullify the administrative acts that prevented Clower from entering Costa Rica.

It also demands that the foreigner be allowed to return to the country as soon as possible in accordance with airport immigration procedures.

In addition, it requests that “the State be ordered to pay personal and procedural costs, as well as for damages generated by the reproached behaviors, basically represented in the pain, anguish, and uncertainty of those affected by not having their parent at their side, as well as for the expenses and charges assumed by Mr. Clower”.

Previous article6 airlines to resume flights to Costa Rica between August and October
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Constitutional Court: “freedom of transit is not unlimited”

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Once again, the Constitutional Court, also known as the Sala...
Read more

Police intervene party in La Carpio and are attacked

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The 9-1-1 emergency service reports receiving hundreds of calls over...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Number of COVID-19 patients doubled in two weeks of disobedience

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, and with 15 weeks into the pandemic, the Ministry of Health, reported 2,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19...
Read more
Health

Costa Rica “Hammers” Down For 10 Days

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Apply the term used by Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado "hammer and dance" (martillo y baile), we heard today the anticipated measures to...
Redaqted

US Embassy schedules flights to repatriate its citizens in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has scheduled flights so that its citizens can return to their country in the coming days,...
Pura Vida

15 Ways to Stay Safe at Restaurants

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) While many are hungry to go out to support local restaurants that have lost a significant amount of business during the pandemic, there...
News

6 airlines to resume flights to Costa Rica between August and October

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Air France and British Airways confirmed that they will reactivate their regular flights to Costa Rica in October, while Edelweiss would do so...
Health

Confirmed death number 18 by COVID-19 in the country

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered this afternoon the death number 18 of a COVID-19 patient, a 38-year-old woman, a foreigner, who lived in the province...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA