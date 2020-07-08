Tourists may legally remain in Costa Rica until November 18, 2020

(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rica immigration service – Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – this morning, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, published in La Gaceta Resolution N° DJUR-0105-07-2020-JM, which, in summary, states:

Tourists (non-Residents) who entered the country after December 17, 2019, may legally remain in Costa Rica until November 18, 2020. This is an automatic extension.

Also, important to note, the DGME will remain closed to the public until September 18, 2020

Border restrictions

Borders remain restricted until August 01, 2020.

Only Costa Ricans and foreigner residents (temporary or permanent), people with Special Categories, applications in progress filed, parents of minor Costa Rican nationals, spouses of Costa Rican nationals, the latter two if accompanied by the Costa Rican national, and who did not leave the country after March 24, 2020, are permitted entry at all land, sea and air borders.

Residents, people with Special Categories, parents of minor Costa Rican children, spouses of Costa Rican nationals or applications in progress who departed the country after March 24, 2020, WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO RE-ENTER until our borders fully reopen

Señor/a Extranjero/a: Es importante que usted se informe antes del salir del país, si requiere hacerlo, ya que recuerde… Posted by Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Driver’s licenses

Driving license privileges for people who entered the country as tourists after December 17, 2019, have been extended until August 18, 2020. This date, as in previous instances, is expected to be extended by the Ministry of Transport to November 18, 2020.

Residency applications and renewals

Immigration WILL NOT receive Residency applications until September 18, 2020. This includes all categories, in other words, residency applications are suspended until September 18, 2020.

Residency cedula (commonly known as DIMEX) requests will be solely through Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) and Correos de Costa Rica by appointment only except for Temporary Residency based on Marriage, who can secure the initial DIMEX if recently approved, renewals will have to wait until September 18 to request an appointment.

DIMEX cards for Permanent Residents will be extended until September 30, 2020; for Temporary Residents and Special Categories that have expired after December 18, 2019, will be extended until September 30, 2020, after which residents, as well as Special Categories, will have up to three months, to renew, failing which will result in the cancellation of status.DIMEX cards can be renewed at the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) or Correos de Costa Rica (Post Office) to avoid the rush in September at immigration. Renewals at the BCR and Correos come with an agency fee.

For all the details, see La Gaceta (PDF) file in Spanish here.

- paying the bills -

- paying the bills -