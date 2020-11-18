Tuesday, 17 November 2020
NationalNews

Foreigners driver’s license exemption

by Rico
71

QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) has extended the driving privileges of foreigners non-residents (tourists) who have remained in Costa Rica longer than three (3) months.

Our friends at Outlier Legal just informed that they received a response from the Vice Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Brenes Mata, who under advice by their legal department confirmed that foreign nationals who arrived to Costa Rica between December 17, 2019, and November 30, 2020, will have their driver licenses extended until March 2nd, 2021.

- Advertisement -

The Vice Minister mentioned that people in this class will have the legal guarantee for that to be the case.

Rafael Valverde from Outlier Legal suggests to print and carry with you the below document in case you get stopped by a transito (traffic police official).

Page 1

Page 2

The petition

- Advertisement -

We want to thank all – 940 of you – who signed the Change.org petition that we were prepared to submit to the MOPT if the extension had not been granted.

Tourists in Costa Rica have the privilege of driving with their home country’s driver’s license and passport for a period of up to 3 months from the date of entry.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the closing of borders on March 19, 2020, tourists who remained in the country had their legal stay extended, the latest was until March 2, 2021.

However, the MOPT regulations were not automatically extended to the immigration date but maintained their latest by date of November 18, 2020.

If the extension had not been granted, that would have meant foreigners in Costa Rica without the DIMEX (the residency card), including the many who make Costa Rica their home who do not have residency or have applied but not yet granted, although they could legally stay in the country they could not drive after November 18 without exposing themselves to sanctions.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBill wants Hollywood to film movies again in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Sign our petition for the foreigner’s driver’s license exemption

Expat Focus Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In several days, foreigners (tourists) who have been in...
Read more

Foreigners will NOT have their driving privileges extended past Nov 18

Expat Focus Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Usually, foreigners can use their foreign driver's license for...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Concerning the rise in ICU patients: there are now more than 200 people

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While we don't expect a report from the Ministry of Health today, Monday, November 16, as has been the case since the...
Read more
News

Costa Rica legislators endorse medicinal use of cannabis

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The bill that would authorize the medicinal and therapeutic use of cannabis and the food and industrial use of hemp is advancing...
Infrastructure

Ruta 27 concessionaire: “10 years have passed and we must find a solution”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For more than 24 hours a landslide completely closed off traffic between Atenas and Orotina of the Ruta 27. This Thursday, the...
Health

Costa Rica signs with AstraZeneca to supply candidate vaccine against COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that Costa Rica signed with AstraZeneca to supply one million doses...
Nicaragua

Category 5 Hurricane Iota makes landfall on North Caribbean coast of Nicaragua

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Hurricane Iota, a category 5 hurricane, made landfall Monday night, November 16, on the North Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua with sustained...
Expat Focus

Sign our petition for the foreigner’s driver’s license exemption

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In several days, foreigners (tourists) who have been in the country for more than three months will not be able to drive...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.