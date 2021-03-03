Wednesday 3 March 2021
type here...
ReportsWorld

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates his 90th birthday

Revered for helping end the Cold War, Gorbachev received birthday greetings from the Kremlin and other world leaders. But back home, Russians remain divided over his legacy

by Q Costa Rica
6

Q REPORTS – The former leader of the Soviet Union and 1990 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Mikhail Gorbachev, who has been self-isolating to protect himself throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and like the rest of us he is “tired” of coronavirus restrictions, turned 90 on Tuesday.

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev spoke during the presentation of his book “I’m Still an Optimist” at a Moscow bookstore on October 10, 2017. AFP

Gorbachev presided over the Soviet Union during its collapse in 1991. He is best known for his efforts to modernize the Soviet economy and make its political system more transparent.

- Advertisement -

He championed arms control in the late 1980s and has been widely credited with helping end the Cold War alongside former US president Ronald Reagan.

The former leader of the Soviet Union and secretary-general of the Communist Party is considered by some as one of the greatest reformers of the 20th century — but remains a controversial figure at home.

How did he celebrate his birthday?

Still active, Gorbachev heads a political foundation and co-owns the Kremlin-critical newspaper, Novaya Gazeta.

- Advertisement -

He celebrated his birthday while staying in a hospital as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gorbachev was scheduled to have video calls with his aides and associates who gathered at his foundation to congratulate him.

He also spoke with world leaders and read messages from admirers worldwide.

What did world leaders say?

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called to congratulate him.

“Your important contribution to a reunification in freedom remains as unforgotten in Germany as your constant personal engagement for friendly relations between our two countries,” Merkel said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Gorbachev in a letter published by the Kremlin, hailing him as “one of the most outstanding statesmen of modern times who made a considerable impact on the history of our nation and the world.”

- Advertisement -

Putin also praised Gorbachev for continuing to work on international humanitarian projects.

Former leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates his 90th birthday.

How is he viewed in Russia?

Thirty years back, he practically gave freedom to the Soviet Union and the peoples of Eastern Europe.

But while Gorbachev was very popular in the West, his economic reforms failed to improve the lives of many people in the Soviet Union.

“Each family has its own record of what happened with their wellbeing due to these radical reforms within the country,” says Mikhail Lipkin, director of the Institute of World History at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Gorbachev is regarded internationally for his role in helping end the Cold War and launching reforms that ended the Communist monopoly on power.

Pro-democratic forces also see him as a symbol of freedom, as he has criticized repression under Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned against falling back into a dictatorship.

However, many Russians still hold him at least partially responsible for the collapse of the Soviet Union that led to a devastating economic meltdown and years of political turmoil.

Not every politician is lucky enough to visit the historic site of a peaceful revolution 25 years on. Gorbachev came to mark the anniversary at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on November 9, 2014.

How does Gorbachev view his own legacy?

Speaking in an interview with the state-run Tass news agency published Tuesday, Gorbachev reaffirmed that there was no alternative to ending the Cold War and launching domestic political reforms.

“The main domestic achievement was to give freedom to the people and put an end to the totalitarian system. And the most important things on the international stage were ending the Cold War and conducting radical nuclear weapons cuts,” he continued.

Gorbachev continues to lament the August 1991 hardline coup staged by the Communist Party’s old guard that briefly ousted him and precipitated the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Asked if it’s still possible now to restore the Soviet Union, he answered that it’s necessary to focus on normalizing ties with its ex-Soviet neighbors and developing regional alliances.

DW, AP

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleIMF sets its clear requirements for Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Putin says Russia has approved ‘world first’ Covid-19 vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine...
Read more

The truth of what is happening in Venezuela explained

A socioeconomic and political crisis that after Hugo Chavez officially took...
Read more

MOST READ

Tourist visas extended to June 2, 2021

World

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates his 90th birthday

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - The former leader of the Soviet Union and 1990 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Mikhail Gorbachev, who has been self-isolating to protect...
Fuel Prices

Today Costa Rica wakes up to an increase in fuel prices, the third this year

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - At 12:01 am this Wednesday, fuels will be more expensive, as the third price hike of the year takes effect. The increase in...
Politics

There is no money to start the Costa Rican Space Agency

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado assured that the State lacks the money to start the Costa Rican Space Agency (Agencia Espacial Costarricense...
Economy

Banana growers achieved record exports in the year of the pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's banana growers reached an export record in 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic, shipping fruit in new markets and...
Business

Panasonic will invest US$10 M to move operations from Asia to Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Panasonic announced that it will invest US$10 million dollars in the expansion of its plant in Costa Rica, in order to move...
Costarica History

Costa Rica Celebrates 200th This Year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This year Costa Rica celebrates 200 years of independent life. And the road to commemorate the 200th has begun with the launch...
Trends

When Should you Stop Playing Blackjack

Carter Maddox -
The blackjack game is associated with excitement and joy. The players experience great enthusiasm while playing the game because of its great rewards for...
Trends

Can you pay your bills by playing baccarat online?

Carter Maddox -
Casino and baccarat is a term of love. Gambling is known to bring a lot of happiness provided your luck supports you, but how...
The Americas

US Latin America Policy Won’t Change Much, New ‘Thaw’ With Cuba Can’t be Ruled Out,

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to outline his vision of Washington's Latin America policy at the next Summit of the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.