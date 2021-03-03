Wednesday 3 March 2021
type here...
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

IMF sets its clear requirements for Costa Rica

The Public Employment Law ready before June and tax compliance improvement plan at the end of December, are some requesistes

by Rico
28

QCOSTARICA – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally said yes to the loan for almost US$1.78 billion and to the fiscal adjustment commitment proposed by Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has been prescribed the IMF pills as a condition of the almost US$1.78 billion dollar loan. Shutterstock

This step puts the country on the IMF’s radar to ensure that it complies with what has been agreed to.

- Advertisement -

After the approval, the IMF reiterated that there are multiple aspects that must be fulfilled, in case of advancing in the Legislative Assembly.

For example, there will be five semi-annual reviews of the arrangement by the Fund to assess progress in the implementation of the program and reach understandings of any additional measures that may be necessary to achieve its objective.

There are goals of a more political nature based on the Carlos Alvarado government’s letter of intent, called Structural Benchmarks or Structural Milestones.

These include the approval of the Public Employment Law, no later than the end of May this year.

- Advertisement -

The fight against tax evasion is also included, because a new Tax Compliance Improvement Plan must be approved by the end of December 2021, with compliance strategies supported by more cross-comparison of large-scale automated information to detect inaccurate reports; as well as renewed audit programs focused on the Value Added Tax (VAT) on services and the erosion of tax bases through cross-border transactions.

Others refer to numbers, separated in quantitative performance criteria (QPCs), which are specific and measurable conditions that are related to macroeconomic variables under the control of the authorities; as well as Indicative targets (ITs) that are less specific in indicators where there is greater uncertainty, and as the uncertainty is reduced, these objectives can be converted into QPCs.

For example, a performance criterion on new arrears in external payments by non-financial entities of the public sector and the Central Bank, which must remain at 0.

Tasks and deadlines to be fulfilled by Costa Rica

  • Approval of the Public Employment Law: May 2021
  • Improve BCCR law to strengthen its autonomy: August 2021
  • Approval of a tax compliance improvement plan: December 2021
  • Publication of 2020 financial statements under IFRS standards for ICE, AyA and CNP: December 2021
  • Centralize and digitize economic social assistance programs: December 2021
  • Publication of the fiscal framework for the entire non-financial public sector for 2023-2026: April 2022
  • Debt management strategy publication for 2023-2026: April 2022
  • Roadmap for improving climate resilient infrastructure, including assessment of costs and financing option: September 2022.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleTamarindo and Sámara received recognition for Tsunami preparedness
Next articleFormer Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates his 90th birthday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Protests and blockades will be back next Monday

QCOSTARICA - Following several months of calm, the Movimiento Rescate Nacional...
Read more

Global income will hit the lowest wage scales the most

Global income will involve more people taxed and at higher rates,...
Read more

MOST READ

24 Travelers found with false covid-19 test at San Jose airport

Political Economy

Travel restrictions in key markets for Costa Rica delay tourism reactivation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The restrictions for travelers imposed by the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, six of the main sources...
Fuel Prices

Today Costa Rica wakes up to an increase in fuel prices, the third this year

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - At 12:01 am this Wednesday, fuels will be more expensive, as the third price hike of the year takes effect. The increase in...
Health

Contagion rate rises 13.3% in one week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though the number of new cases daily of covid-19 has been "stable" this past week, the contagion or R rate rose to...
Banking

Loans in dollars loses attractiveness for those who earn in colones

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Loans in dollars, which had a great boom in 2000, began to slow down since 2016 and today, despite the fact that...
Trends

When Should you Stop Playing Blackjack

Carter Maddox -
The blackjack game is associated with excitement and joy. The players experience great enthusiasm while playing the game because of its great rewards for...
Heredia

ESPH charges the family for electricity for January and February even though fire destroyed their home in December

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Despite losing their home entirely in December, a Heredia received electricity bills from the Heredia Public Service Company (ESPH) for January and...
Political Economy

Costa Rica expects to receive $2.5B in international loans

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Borrowing its way out of the current financial crisis seems to be objective for the Carlos Alvarado government. Obtaining about US$2.5 billion this...
Health

CNE: 19 cantons maintain a high risk of contagion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In total, 19 cantons in six provinces maintain a high risk of contagion by COVID-19, according to the last update from the...
Immigration

Tourist visas extended to June 2, 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Before I get into my opinion of the irresponsible actions of the immigration service and the ICT, good news for tourists who...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.