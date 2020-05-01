Friday, 1 May 2020
HealthRedaqted

Four Costa Ricans back from Ecuador tested positive for covid-19

Health authorities issued a sanitary isolation order for 14 days to the 40 Costa Ricans who returned to the country from Quito

by Rico
9

Four of the 40 Costa Ricans who arrived on April 29 on a flight from Ecuador tested positive for the new Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Health confirmed Thursday.

After arriving in Costa Rica, health authorities located at the Juan Santamaría Airport performed (without exception) the Covid-19 diagnostic tests on all returnees. In addition, they issued them the mandatory 14-day isolation order.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Relations, of the 40 Costa Ricans who arrived in the country, 26 of them had to travel for eight hours by bus from the city of Guayaquil, epicenter of the covid-19 in Latin America, to catch the flight in Quito. In addition, they detailed that within this group there were children, seniors and a pregnant woman.

“It is a joy to back in Costa Rica”

After a month of being stranded in Ecuador, two Costa Rican crew members of the rescue flight from Quito said that returning to Costa Rica is a great joy and relief due to the health crisis Ecuador is currently facing due to Covid -19.

- Advertisement -

Sylvia Piedra, one of the Costa Ricans who was stranded in the city of Guayaquil, said that the news of the opening of a humanitarian flight meant great joy for her and her family.

“We are very happy to be in our country, because the situation that is being experienced in Ecuador is a true martyrdom and represents an enormous risk for us and our families.

“It was a long process and I think we all thought that we were not going to make it, but it was possible and we thank all the people who allowed us to be back in our homes,” she said.

With the same enthusiasm, Raquel Brenes, another Costa Rican residing in Ecuador, mentioned that the humanitarian flight was almost a “rescue” from the nightmare that many Ticos were living in the South  American country.

“It gives us a lot of peace and tranquility knowing that we are already in our country, we have been waiting for it for more than a month,” she explained.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTicos make it home on cruisliner
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Horses join the fight against the coronavirus in Costa Rica

Coronavirus Rico -
Horses joined the fight against COVID-19 in Costa Rica and will...
Read more

Labor Day, May 1: A national holiday in Costa Rica

National Rico -
Labor Day or International Workers Day is celebrated annually on 1...
Read more

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
Argentina

Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler

Q Costa Rica -
Q JOURNAL - An allegedly 128-year-old man in Salta, Argentina has announced he is in fact former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and has spent...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA