Ticos make it home on cruisliner

Ticos were to get back home safely thanks to the Seven Seas Navigator cruise liner. The purpose of this ship was a humanitarian visit to the Puntarenas Pier for the return of 3 Costa Ricans who were working as members of the crew of Norwegian Joy.

The Costa Ricans, one from Frailes de Desamparados and two from Limon, said that they were transferred via water taxi from one ship to another and began their journey on April 20 from Los Angeles, California.

- payin the bills -

On arrival at Puntarenas, the INCOP proceeded to apply prevention protocols of the COVID-19 at the dock, and the immigration service proceeded with the corresponding immigration control.

Each of the Costa Ricans were issued the sanitary mandatory 14-day isolation orders as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of COVID- 19.

- paying the bills -

They were also tested fore COVID-19 tests carried out by CCSS officials.

The vessel reported on April 27 that it has no symptoms in any of its 342 crew. The ship does not have passengers.

After the landing of the Ticos, the Seven Seas Navigator will remain at the Puntarenas Pier to receive port services.