Friday 23 April 2021
Four hospitals in Costa Rica out of ICU beds to treat critical covid-19 patients

The occupancy percentage for this Thursday is 83.4%, a little lower than the 87.6% of the previous day

by Rico
3

QCOSTARICA – The four major hospitals of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), the San Juan de Dios and Calderón Guardia in San Jose, San Rafael de Alajuela and San Vicente de Paúl in Heredia, have no beds for new covid-19 patients requiring critical intensive care.

The San Juan de Dios Hospital, in the heart of the capital city, has no beds for new covid-19 patients requiring critical intensive care.

This was confirmed this Thursday by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

Meanwhile, the Specialized Center for the Care of Covid-19 Patients (Ceaco) has only 5 of the 27 beds for critical patients available.

In severe ICU, only two of the 51 beds were empty on Thursday.

The CCSS reported that, for Thursday afternoon, of the 125 intensive care beds to attend critical patients in all hospitals, it only has 15 available.

In addition, of the 198 beds assigned to treat severe cases with the virus, it has only 36 available.

Meanwhile, at the Hospital Nacional de Niños (Children’s Hospital), the CCSS reported that all five of the intensive care beds are unoccupied.

The Caja has a total of 336 critical and severe intensive care beds; of these, 273 are occupied, 54 are available and 9 are blocked (for the care of patients who require isolation).

The 83.4% of occupancy in intensive care this Thursday us slightly lower than the 87.6% of this Wednesday, which became the day with the highest occupancy since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon (April 23, 2021), the Ministry of Health reported 284 people in an ICU. The figure also includes those in private health centers.

All the numbers are highly variable and can change at any time, due to discharges and deaths, stressed the Ministry of Health.

Outside the GAM

The Monseñor Sanabria Hospital, n Puntarenas city, t has only one of the eight severe intensive care available.

The Enrique Baltodano Hospital, in Liberia, reported only one of the five beds in a severe ICU available.

The Tony Facio Hospital, in Limón has three of the seven beds for severe patients in the ICU available.

The Escalante Pradilla Hospital, in Pérez Zeledón, also does not have beds in intensive care units (ICU) for severe cases.

 

