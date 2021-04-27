Tuesday 27 April 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Four hospitals run out of ICU beds for covid-19 critically ill patients

Ceaco, Calderón Guardia, Mexico and San Rafael de Alajuela

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – Caja authorities report that four hospitals have already run out of intensive care beds for covid-19 critically ill patients.

At 3 pm Monday afternoon, the Ceaco (32 beds) the Calderón Guardia (30), Mexico (14) and San Rafael de Alajuela (6) hospitals, no longer had spaces for people critically ill from the coronavirus.

The matter is not much better at other hospitals such as San Juan de Dios, which only had two beds left, the Enrique Baltodano Briceño, in Liberia, only 2 available and in the Escalante Pradilla, in Pérez Zeledón, one of the two were not in use.

In total, the country has 125 ICU beds for critical patients and 118 were occupied as of Monday afternoon.

In the case of ICU beds for severe patients, not that much better. Of the 230 beds in the ICU for severe patients, 191 are occupied and 22 are free; 17 are not available.

The Children’s Hospital has 5 beds for ICU patients, two are occupied and 3 are free.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

