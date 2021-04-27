Tuesday 27 April 2021
Remember vehicle restriction begin at 9 pm today, Tuesday, April 27

Measure seeks to reduce people's mobility and prevent infections

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – As of today, Tuesday, April 27, and until Sunday, May 16, the night vehicle restriction will begin at 9 pm and until 5 am, including weekends.

This is a countrywide restriction.

Only vehicles permitted after 9 pm are the usual we’ve accustomed to and the usual exemptions such as rental cars, moving to and from a hotel with a reservation, picking up or dropping off someone at the airport (with proper documentation), to and from work with en employment letter and to visit a medical center, among others. See the complete and official list of exemptions here.

The daytime restriction will remain as it has been until now: no restrictions weekdays, only on weekends: on Saturdays, only even ending plates 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 CAN circulate, while on Sundays only odds 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

The above is not to be confused with the vehicular restrictions of San Jose center, which applies only within the borders of the Circunvalaction, weekdays, from 5 am to 9 pm, according to its license plate number: 1 and 2, on Mondays; 3 and 4 on Tuesdays; 5 and 6 on Wednesdays; 7 and 8 on Thursdays and 9 and 0 on Fridays.

The cost for violating the vehicular restrictions is a fine of ¢110,000 colones.

 

