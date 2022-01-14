Four-year-old boy dies from complications of covid-19

The child had predisposing medical conditions; is the 25th death of a minor due to covid in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – A four years and six months old died on Wednesday, at the Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) – National Children’s Hospital in San Jose, as a result of complications from covid-19.

“We lost a little boy who had covid-19; he was here at HNN. He had predisposing medical conditions”, detailed Olga Arguedas Arguedas, director of the medical center.

This is the twenty-fifth minor to die of covid in Costa Rica and the first death since October 18, Arguedas asserted. After those dates, the pandemic entered a downward phase.

“Things are going to get complicated for us again this 2022. Hopefully, it will last a short time this time,” she said. There are currently eight children in the HNN with covid-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

This death occurs at a time when the omicron variant is causing a new wave of infections. This week, reported cases have topped 4,000 in two days.

For Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported 247 people are in hospital, 61 of them in intensive care.

