Covid-19: 3816 new cases, 7 deaths and 247 hospitalized this January 13

QCOSTARICA – For Thursday, On January 13, the Ministry of Health confirmed 3,816 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, bringing the total number of cases to 604,658.

The weekly incidence rose 16 points to 450 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The daily number of new cases averaged over seven days rose to 3,323.

Confirmed cases are registered in 82 cantons of the 7 provinces corresponding to 500,327 adults, 38,186 older adults and 65,983 minors.

Of the confirmed cases, 302,981 are women (+2,060) and 301,677 are men (+1,756). Likewise, 532,281 are Costa Ricans (+3,458) and 72,377 are foreigners (+358), a figure that also includes residents.

There are 563,353 people recovered (+257) and 7,401 deceased (+7, including a minor), so the number of active cases (currently infected) is 33,904. Active cases rose by 11.70% compared to Wednesday (+3552).

93.16% of confirmed cases are recorded as recovered and the fatality rate of the virus in Costa Rica is 1.22%.

Of the recovered cases, 282,030 are women (+141) and 281,323 are men (+116). By age, there are 467,943 recovered adults (+214), 32,382 older adults (+10) and 62,878 minors (+33).

There are 247 people hospitalized (+5) of which 61 are admitted to Intensive Care Units (+6) with ages between 18 and 94 years.

