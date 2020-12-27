Sunday 27 December 2020
Fox Channel in Latin America to be renamed Star in February 2021

The Walt Disney Company has officially announced that as from February 2021 Fox channels' names will be changed so that they include the Star brand in Latin America

by Rico
21

QMAGAZINE – Disney Media Networks Latin America and The Walt Disney Company Latin America, both of which are owned by The Walt Disney Company, officially announced that Fox’s signals in Latin America will undergo a name change and will use the Star brand from February 2021.

Fox Channel will become Star Channel, Fox Life will become Star Life, Fox Premium will become Star Premium, Fox Premium Movies will change to Star Hits, Fox Premium Series will become Star Series, Fox Premium Action will become Star Action, Fox Premium Comedy will become to Star Comedy, Fox Premium Family will become Star Fun, Fox Premium Cinema will become Star Cinema, Fox Premium Classics will become Star Classics, while Fox Premium 1 and Fox Premium 2 in Brazil will be Star Hits and Star Hits 2.

“Star will continue Fox’s legacy of success, already consolidated for many years, and will also add other relevant developments,” said Diego Lerner, President of The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

The brand change responds to the negotiation that took place at the time of the acquisition of 21st Century Fox, when it was agreed that the Fox name would be withdrawn from the channels and studios to avoid confusion in the market.

For that reason, the FX and Cinechannel signals, which are not branded Fox, will retain their names. In addition, the Disney Company said “for the time being” the Fox brand will continue to be used to name Fox Sports channels in Latin American countries (except Mexico).

 

