It takes saving an average 41 days salary to buy an iPhone 12 Pro in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – In Costa Rica, a savings of an average of 40.7 days salary is required to buy Apple’s new flagship product, the iPhone 12 Pro (128 Gb).

Despite this, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Uruguay occupy the first places in the classification in Latin America and at the same time, they have the best relationship between the price of the iphone-average salary.

In the case of Switzerland, its inhabitants only require 5 days, being the best positioned country on the list; in the United States 6 days and Canada 8.

In Argentina, it requires almost 147 days.

This according to the most recent analysis by Picodi.com, which compares the official price of this device and the average salary in various countries on the six continents.

The iPhone 2020 Index was calculated from the official prices of the iPhone 12 Pro 128 Gb published on the official websites, Apple stores and authorized resellers. In addition, the average salary rates published on the websites of the competent authorities were used, which are valid for the release day of the new iPhone in each of the countries studied.

Net wages were obtained using local wage calculators. Average salary was divided into 21 – the average number of working days per month. In countries where the competent authorities use weekly rates, the salary was divided by 5.