Thursday 18 February 2021
type here...
NationalRedaqted

Franklin Chang supports the creation of a Costa Rican space agency

by Rico
25

QCOSTARICA – Franklin Chang, a Costa Rican scientist and the first Latin American immigrant NASA Astronaut selected to go into space a member of the NASA Astronaut Hall of Fame, says he supports the creation of a space agency in the country.

“A Costa Rican space agency is necessary, not as just another bureaucratic entity, but as a kind of lubricant for the scientific and technological gear that we already have in the country,” Chang said in a message released to the media, reported La Republica.

- Advertisement -

“It is important that this conversation begins immediately within our Legislative Assembly. It is timely, I allow myself to congratulate the group of legislators who are seeking this discussion (…),” he added.

Read more: Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way

The initiative, led by the liberationist legislator Aida Montiel, approved in first debate, is heading for its second and final debate in Congress.

The project seeks to take advantage of the country’s competitive advantages, such as its geographical location, biological research, and the educational level of Costa Rican engineers and scientists.

- Advertisement -

Its approval would make it possible to attract aerospace investments and facilitate the exchange of information and experience with other agencies, as well as the possibility for nationals to do internships in other countries.

Franklin Chang, a veteran of seven Space Shuttle missions, is the only founder and current CEO of Ad Astra Rocket Company dedicated to the development of advanced plasma rocket propulsion technology, located in the province of Guanacaste.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleGeneral Cañas tolls will remain despite the congestion
Next articleRíos Tropicales rafting company announces closure
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

With “la jupa” (the head) to the stars

Legislator proposes the "Costa Rica Space Agency" project. See article here Costa...
Read more

Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way

RICO's DIGEST - The first steps are being taken to create...
Read more

MOST READ

With “la jupa” (the head) to the stars

Coronavirus

Global weekly COVID cases are falling, WHO says — but ‘if we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back’

Guest Post -
The number of reported global weekly COVID cases is falling and has dropped nearly 50% this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said overnight....
HQ

Meet the women who would run for president in 2022

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - One year from the national elections, at least four women confirm their interest in the presidency in 2022. They are Natalia Díaz, president...
#Debunked

#DEBUNKED: Carlos Alvarado, Daniel Salas and Román Macaya will be vaccinated when it is their turn

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It is a lie that Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado; Minister of Health, Daniel Salas; and the executive president of the Costa...
Environment

Costa Rica has a new category of Ecological Blue Flag

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - "Biodiversity" is the new category of Ecological Blue Flag of the country, which aims to encourage in organizations and committees the conservation,...
Latin America

How Chile became an unlikely winner in the COVID-19 vaccine race

Guest Post -
At first glance, it may seem that the race to acquire COVID-19 vaccines has been won by western nations. But alongside the UK, Canada,...
El Salvador

El Salvador gets its first batch of covid-19 vaccines

Q24N -
Q24N - On Wednesday, El Salvador, received its first batch - 20,000 doses - of the AstraZeneca vaccines, allowing the country to begin immunizing...
Cyber Security

“123456” The password used by President Alvarado to lock his phone

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The password that Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado used on one of the cell phones that was seized by the Fiscalia (Prosecutor's...
Latin America

Biden and Central America’s Anti-Corruption Crusade

Q Costa Rica -
(InsighCrime) There are high hopes that the new US administration of President Joe Biden will provide a shot-in-the-arm to anti-corruption efforts in Central America,...
National

Buses can carry ten passengers standing on short routes

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Public transport buses, with routes of 20 kilometers or less in each direction, can now carry up to ten standing passengers. The change...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.