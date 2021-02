HQ – The Costa Rican rafting company, Ríos Tropicales, closed permanently due to the economic impact of the pandemic after 35 years of operations.

“As of February 1, we officially ceased operations. 2020 was a complex year for many reasons and led us to the decision not only to close, but also to pass the baton on to the following generations,” says Roberto Gallo, president and founder of Tropical Rivers.

The company employed more than 40 people.