French national lost in the Cerro de la Muerte found alive

Support units of the Red Cross were dispatched to provide medical attention and begin extraction

QCOSTARICA – This Tuesday work continued to rescue the foreigner who was lost in the Cerro de la Muerte since Saturday. On Monday afternoon, the Red Cross reported, after almost 40 hours of searching, that the 35-year-old man was found safe but dehydrated and with numerous injuries.

The area where the man, a French national, was located is difficult to access. On Monday, several rescue units stabilized the victim overnight, readying for the extraction this Tuesday.

According to the Red Cross, the man entered the mountains of the Tapantí National Park, Macizo de la Muert on Saturday, where hours later, realizing that he had lost his way, he asked for help through a satellite system that sends the alert to the United States, patching the call to the Costa Rican Red Cross.

In total, two ambulances, two operational vehicles, two rescue units and a telecommunications vehicle were moved to the scene. At least 30 people, including lifeguards and paramedics, traveled to the National Park to attend to the foreigner.

“The foreigner was rehabilitated during the night, at this moment an extraction of the same is being supported towards the starting point,” said Rommel Castillo, regional operational coordinator.

Eight operational vehicles, a basic support ambulance, an advanced support ambulance, two rescue vehicles and a telecommunications vehicle also attended the site. The Red Cross estimated that the rescue will end successfully before nightfall.

Despite the fact that its trails are marked to avoid this type of incident, every year many people take on the challenge of entering the mountain of Cerro de la Muerte, sometimes without knowing the route.

The name of the French national was not released to the press, nor if he is a resident of Costa Rica or visiting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

