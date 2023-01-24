French Secretary of State will visit Costa Rica next week

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica and Colombia will be two of the destinations on the Latin American and Caribbean tour that France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou.

As reported by French diplomatic sources on Friday, Zacharopoulou will also make stops in Saint Lucia and Barbados, with a focus on the environment, with the next Summit on the Amazon organized in May by Brazil, Colombia and France as a backdrop, and in the energy transition.

France’s Secretary of State will be in Colombia between January 24 and 26, where she will travel to Bogotá and Barranquilla, holding scheduled meetings with Colombia’s Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, and with the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad.

“Several announcements of projects that are already underway will be made,” the diplomatic sources indicated, without specifying which ones.

On January 27, Zacharopoulou will arrive in Costa Rica, a country with which France has close collaboration on environmental issues, as they jointly organize the annual summit on the preservation of the oceans.

She will depart Costa Rica on January 30.

“Costa Rica is an exemplary country in the matter,” acknowledged the French sources, who gave as an example the reforestation measures and the plan to decarbonize the economy launched by the small Central American country.

No details were released about Zacharopoulou’s official meetings in Costa Rica.

