Tuesday 24 January 2023
type here...
Search

French Secretary of State will visit Costa Rica next week

The French Secretary of State will travel between January 27 and 30 to Costa Rica, a country with which France has close collaboration.

More NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

U.S. seeks entrepreneurial talent from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - This year, seven entrepreneurs participate in the...
Read more

French Secretary of State will visit Costa Rica next week

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica and Colombia will be two...
Read more

President Chaves announced in coming days he will present a plan to stop the wave of violence in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - While in Switzerland, Costa Rican president Rodrigo...
Read more

Getting Ahead in Costa Rican eCommerce by Embracing Your Niche

The world of eCommerce may appear rather daunting with...
Read more

Uncovering the Rise of Casino Review Sites: How They’re Becoming a Go-To Resource in 2023

It’s difficult to predict what 2023 has in store...
Read more

Prepare yourself, IMN forecasts quite windy start to the week

QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico...
Read more

Eggs expensive? Increase in demand and rise in cost of animal feed triggers high price of eggs in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - If you have been at the supermarket...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢560.34 Buy

¢567.80 Sell

24 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica and Colombia will be two of the destinations on the Latin American and Caribbean tour that France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou.

France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou

As reported by French diplomatic sources on Friday, Zacharopoulou will also make stops in Saint Lucia and Barbados, with a focus on the environment, with the next Summit on the Amazon organized in May by Brazil, Colombia and France as a backdrop, and in the energy transition.

France’s Secretary of State will be in Colombia between January 24 and 26, where she will travel to Bogotá and Barranquilla, holding scheduled meetings with Colombia’s Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, and with the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad.

- Advertisement -

“Several announcements of projects that are already underway will be made,” the diplomatic sources indicated, without specifying which ones.

On January 27, Zacharopoulou will arrive in Costa Rica, a country with which France has close collaboration on environmental issues, as they jointly organize the annual summit on the preservation of the oceans.

She will depart Costa Rica on January 30.

“Costa Rica is an exemplary country in the matter,” acknowledged the French sources, who gave as an example the reforestation measures and the plan to decarbonize the economy launched by the small Central American country.

No details were released about Zacharopoulou’s official meetings in Costa Rica.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePresident Chaves announced in coming days he will present a plan to stop the wave of violence in Costa Rica
Next articleU.S. seeks entrepreneurial talent from Costa Rica
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

U.S. seeks entrepreneurial talent from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - This year, seven entrepreneurs participate in the Young Leaders...
Read more

French Secretary of State will visit Costa Rica next week

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica and Colombia will be two of the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

President Chaves announced in coming days he will present a plan to stop the wave of violence in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - While in Switzerland, Costa Rican president Rodrigo...
Fuel Prices

Diesel drops ¢96 and super gasoline ¢73 starting today, Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - As of this morning, Tuesday, The liter...
Paying the bills