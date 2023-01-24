Tuesday 24 January 2023
type here...
Search

President Chaves announced in coming days he will present a plan to stop the wave of violence in Costa Rica

NationalNewsFront Page
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

U.S. seeks entrepreneurial talent from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - This year, seven entrepreneurs participate in the...
Read more

French Secretary of State will visit Costa Rica next week

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica and Colombia will be two...
Read more

President Chaves announced in coming days he will present a plan to stop the wave of violence in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - While in Switzerland, Costa Rican president Rodrigo...
Read more

Getting Ahead in Costa Rican eCommerce by Embracing Your Niche

The world of eCommerce may appear rather daunting with...
Read more

Uncovering the Rise of Casino Review Sites: How They’re Becoming a Go-To Resource in 2023

It’s difficult to predict what 2023 has in store...
Read more

Prepare yourself, IMN forecasts quite windy start to the week

QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico...
Read more

Eggs expensive? Increase in demand and rise in cost of animal feed triggers high price of eggs in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - If you have been at the supermarket...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢560.34 Buy

¢567.80 Sell

24 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – While in Switzerland, Costa Rican president Rodrigo Chaves, told the international press that in the coming days, the government will present a plan to stop the wave of violence that Costa Rica is experiencing.

According to the most recent statistics from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), so far this year there have been some 50 homicides, the majority (15) in San Jose, followed by Punaternas (11) and Limon (10).

- Advertisement -

Chaves explained to France24 Español that the violence is caused, to a large extent, by conflicts within the drug trafficking organizations

In addition, he commented that the country will take more actions to increase security.

At the end of 2022, the President met with the Attorney General, Carlo Díaz, to insist on the placement of scanners in the country’s ports and the fight against impunity.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGetting Ahead in Costa Rican eCommerce by Embracing Your Niche
Next articleFrench Secretary of State will visit Costa Rica next week
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

U.S. seeks entrepreneurial talent from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - This year, seven entrepreneurs participate in the Young Leaders...
Read more

Most medicines are more expensive, despite a decree to lower them

QCOSTARICA - Most medicines in Costa Rica are more expensive despite...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills