President Chaves announced in coming days he will present a plan to stop the wave of violence in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – While in Switzerland, Costa Rican president Rodrigo Chaves, told the international press that in the coming days, the government will present a plan to stop the wave of violence that Costa Rica is experiencing.

According to the most recent statistics from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), so far this year there have been some 50 homicides, the majority (15) in San Jose, followed by Punaternas (11) and Limon (10).

- Advertisement -

Chaves explained to France24 Español that the violence is caused, to a large extent, by conflicts within the drug trafficking organizations

In addition, he commented that the country will take more actions to increase security.

At the end of 2022, the President met with the Attorney General, Carlo Díaz, to insist on the placement of scanners in the country’s ports and the fight against impunity.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related