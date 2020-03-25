Almost 300 respirators are on their way to the Caja’s hospitals, increasing the capacity to attend to the most complicated patients with covid-19 from 440 respirators at present to more than 700 in the coming days.

The stretchers and body bags for corpses will also be increased because it is probable that the coronavirus covid-19 will increase the number of deaths in Costa Rica.

In addition, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rican Social Security Fund – with the support of other State institutions, practically built a new hospital, retrofitted National Rehabilitation Center (Cenare) building, in record time, exclusively for the care of the most seriously ill.

In less than a week, the Comptroller General approved US$15 million dollars for the CCSS to face the blow of the wave caused by the new coronavirus in the world, that is just beginning to be felt in Costa Rica.