Iberia Suspends Flights To Costa Rica

Spain’s Iberia joins the list of airlines that have suspended flights to and from Costa Rica that it has been operating since 1973, with daily flights for more than a decade. The last flight between Madrid and San Jose will on Friday, March 27.

Aeris, the manager of the Juan Santamaría International Airport – San Jose airport – confirmed that the suspension and said the Spanish airline will resume flights on April 26.

The route between Madrid and San José is key, in the midst of the emergency, for the return of dozens of Costa Ricans trapped in Europe by the crisis caused by the covid-19 infections, especially in Spain and Italy.

Last Sunday, the Costa Rican ambassador to Italy, Ronald Flores, reported that 26 Costa Ricans remained stranded in that country. Furthermore, they were trying to help two nationals in Malta and Croatia, as there are no Costa Rican consulates in those European nations.

The Costa Rican government prohibited the admission of foreigners starting on Wednesday March 18 until next Sunday, April 12, during which time only nationals, foreigners with resident status and members of diplomatic corps can enter Costa Rica.