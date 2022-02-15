Tuesday 15 February 2022
type here...
Search

Fule prices could reach the highest price in history in March

Recope requested a new increase that would see super gasoline reach ¢823 a liter at the pumps, an unprecedented figure in Costa Rica

EconomyFuel PricesHQ
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Fule prices could reach the highest price in history in March

QCOSTARICA - The cost of a liter of super...
Read more

Democracy in Costa Rica scores among the 21 strongest in the world

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's democracy is the third strongest...
Read more

Abstentionism: GAM and the rest of the country distance themselves more and more

QCOSTARICA - In the 1986 presidential elections, cantons such...
Read more

Only in Guanacaste, you say!

TODAY COSTA RICA - Doña Toñita is a neighbor...
Read more

The Ultimate Guide To The Winter Olympics 2022

The start of a two-week winter sport extravaganza is...
Read more

Casino Champion Gives Every New Player 3000 CAD

Casino Champion provides new players with a bonus of...
Read more

Afro-descendants in Costa Rica: A Movement for Justice & Equity

Q REPORTS (IPS) - Jan André is a cheerful...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The cost of a liter of super gasoline could reach, in a few weeks, the highest price in history in Costa Rica.

The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) – the Costa Rican Oil Refinery that refines nothing – on Friday made a request to the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) – Regulatory Authority of Public Services, a new increase of up to ¢58 per liter in the case of super, ¢57 for regular and ¢54 for diesel.

When not if, the latest gasoline price increase request is approved, the cost of a liter of super gasoline will reach the unprecedented figure of ¢823 colones per liter

If this increase is approved, which is unlikely it will not, super would go from the current ¢765 to ¢823, an unprecedented figure in the country.

- Advertisement -

The three highest prices that have been recorded in the history of this fuel were reported in July 2014 (¢816), October 2012 (¢786) and the current month (¢765).

The most worrying thing is that all the factors that influence the price of fuel, at this time, point to continue rising. It is not even ruled out that the price of the super could reach ¢900 per liter before the middle of the year.

One option to lower rates would be to reduce the tax charged or reduce the State refinery’s operating costs, but at the moment there is no proposal or political will in this regard

This is confirmed by the fact, that on Friday, fuel prices ¢5 in the price of a liter of super gasoline, ¢4 for regular gasoline, and ¢3 for diesel, due to an adjustment in the single fuel tax made by the Ministry of Finance.

This increase request is the second for the year, on January 14 the Recope requested an increase of ¢46 in the price of a liter of super gasoline, ¢47 for regular gasoline and a drop of ¢57 for diesel, which was approved and went into effect earlier this month.

Recope justifies the increases with its two main reasons: the escalation of international crude oil prices, and the behavior of the exchange rate in the country.

- Advertisement -

The Aresep how has 15 days to respond to Recope’s request and publish its decision in the official newspaper La Gaceta. This means that consumers will feel the change during the first week of March.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDemocracy in Costa Rica scores among the 21 strongest in the world
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Gasoline and other fuels will be more expensive on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA - At the stroke of midnight tonight, well at 12:01...
Read more

ARESEP approved new increases in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority of public prices and services, the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

U.S. donates more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines

QCOSTARICA - The United States announced the donation of...
Health

Sala IV: “It is not unconstitutional to ask for a QR code on private sites”

QCOSTARIAC - While the government's plan to mandate the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.