QCOSTARICA — Renowned longevity researcher Dan Buettner, with two decades of experience studying the habits of centenarians (people who live to 100 years old or longer), has awarded the prestigious title of “Best Breakfast in the World” to Costa Rica’s Gallo Pinto.

This recognition, shared in an article for CNBC, highlights the positive influence of this dish on longevity, not only because of its composition, but also because of the way it is prepared and consumed.

Impact of lifestyle on longevity

Buettner highlights the connection between longevity and lifestyle, noting that long-lived people in Nicoya tend to get up and go to bed early. This habit, combined with diet, contributes positively to longevity.

Experts agree that there are benefits when eating gallo pinto for breakfast, but also should take care, that gallo pinto should be prepared with a moderate amount of fat and seasonings, avoiding ingredients such as chorizo and custard.

Additionally, adding vegetables such as tomatoes is encouraged to improve the absorption of iron from beans.

For those who experience gastric discomfort, preparing the beans by pre-soaking is recommended.

This analysis provides a balanced perspective, considering the nutrient richness of the dish and suggesting adjustments to maximize its health benefits.

What makes this hearty longevity dish so healthy?

In his article, Buettner explains how the people of the Cooperativa Nicoya wake each morning at 4:00 am, stoke wood fires in clay ovens, put cauldrons of spicy beans to boil, and mix corn dough with wood ash. Beans are mixed with onions, red peppers and local hers, cooked slowly for about an hour to tender and perfection and then mixed with rice.

“The corn tortillas, chewy with a nutty flavor, are an excellent source of whole-grain, low-glycemic complex carbohydrates. The wood ash breaks down the corn’s cell walls, making niacin (a B vitamin that plays a role in cell signaling and DNA repair) available, and freeing amino acids so the body can absorb them,” says the researcher.

Benefits of Gallo Pinto

Decreases bad cholesterol, triglycerides

Glycemic (blood sugar) control

Satiating food (relieves hunger), helps weight control

Antioxidants in beans improve the immune system and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer

Provides energy and vegetable protein at a low cost

Care

Avoid preparing it with lard, butter or a lot of fat

Preferably complement it with another protein such as egg, cheese or lean protein such as chicken, turkey or fish

Since rice and beans are carbohydrates, it is important to balance the portions

Voices of knowledge

“Gallo pinto provides healthy plant-based protein, with about 12 grams of protein per cup. It has amino acids that combine to form complete proteins. Most people do not get enough complete protein in their diets. Black beans contain the same pigment-based anthocyanins (antioxidants) found in blueberries (arándanos in Spanish).

“They improve digestion, reduce blood pressure and regulate insulin, and are also full of folic acid, potassium and B vitamins. The fiber in beans gives us a lot of satiety. If using oil, preferably olive, coconut or vegetable oil. Black beans have the highest antioxidant power,” says Adriana Alvarado,Clinical Nutrition Center Director at the Hospital Metropolitano.

“Pinto is considered a ‘super food’ because when you stir a cereal like rice with a legume (bean), several types of amino acids are mixed and a protein of high biological value is generated. A study says that eating beans twice a day can reduce the risk of heart attack by 63%. It is also high in fiber, helps reduce cholesterol, controls blood sugar levels, and promotes the growth of the intestinal microbiota.

“Also due to its vitamin and mineral content, it has folic acid and is a great food for women with a lot of menstrual bleeding. It is also a source of antioxidants, reducing free radicals and carcinogenic effects. When gallo pinto is cooked it is a very healthy preparation since there is no frying, vegetables such as onion, cilantro, sweet chili are usually added, which have antioxidant properties that reduce free radicals. Pinto can be said to be anti-cancer and anti-aging,” explained Hilary Navarro, ULACIT nutritionist.

“Although both are carbohydrates, the fiber in beans works as a broom for the body, helping us protect against cholesterol and triglycerides and increased blood sugar, among others. Mixing rice and beans creates perfect protein, in addition to being cheap and with better nutritional value than meat. Furthermore, rice in our country is fortified,” said Mariana Castillo, UNIBE Hospital nutritionist

Jose Guevara’s Gallo Pinto

Back to Buettner, in his article he recalls he last visited Jose Guevara in Costa Rica in 2015, when he was 105 years old, when he was given Guevara’s version of Costa Rican gallo pinto, a recipe thatcan be eaten for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“The genius of the Costa Rican kitchen is its ability to make a humble bean dish so delicious that you could eat it every day. Many Costa Ricans eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” writes Beuttner.

The recipe:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans (or one 8-ounce can black beans, drained)

3 cups cooked long-grain white rice

Salt and pepper (optional)

1/2 avocado, sliced, for topping (optional)

Chilero hot sauce (optional garnish)

Chopped cilantro (optional garnish)

Steps:

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until it starts to soften, about four minutes. Add garlic and cook for another five to seven minutes, or until vegetables are browned. Add Worcestershire sauce and beans; turn heat to low and stir. Cook for two to three minutes more. Add rice and stir to combine. Cook and stir until rice and beans are evenly distributed and heated through. Season with salt and pepper. Top with sliced avocado, hot sauce and chopped cilantro, if desired.

Total cook time: 20 minutes.

Makes: 3 servings

