November had the best tourist visitation since 2019

QCOSTARICA — Nearly 30,000 more tourists arrived in Costa Rica in November 2023 compared to 2022, reaching the best figure since 2019, said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism and president of the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT).

The visits in 2023 was 212,000, while in November 2022, tourist visits were 181,000.

The total number of tourists who entered the country from January to the beginning of December amounted to 2.1 million. The year is expected to close at ahout 2.5 million tourists.

“We have put aside the pandemic and achieved growth that generates employment and greater economic income,” said Rodriguez.

The United States was by far the main country of origin for inbound tourism in Costa Rica. Tourists to Costa Rica also come from Canada, Spain, Mexico, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, among others.

Why does Costa Rica have so many tourists?

Since the late 1980s, Costa Rica became a popular nature travel destination, and its main competitive advantage is its well-established system of national parks and protected areas, covering around 23.4% of the country’s land area, the largest in the world as a percentage of the country’s territory, and home to a rich variety of flora and fauna, in a country that has only 0.03% of the world’s landmass.

