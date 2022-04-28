Garabito launches tourist guide to reactivate its economy

QCOSTARICA – Attracting national and international tourists to the Garabito area, with the aim of reactivating the economy, is the objective of the “Guía al turista, mi viaje seguro” (Tourist Guide, my safe trip).

The brochure provides the visitor with detailed information on topics that are of interest to them, but above all, useful.

It includes places of interest such as beaches, gastronomy, culture, sports and adventure activities.

As well as information on embassies, the municipality and recommendations if you arrive at Garabito in your own vehicle, among others.

“Our guide is designed with varied information about our services and security advice prepared by the Chamber and in collaboration with the Pasaporte de Seguridad de Servicio al Turista del Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT),” said Juan Carlos Chávez, president of the Garabito Chamber of Tourism.

Garabito is a canton in the Puntarenas province of Costa Rica, lying along the north-central Pacific coast between Punta Loros near the town of Tivives and the mouth of the Tusubres River. The eastern boundary runs through the Fila Negra, a coastal mountain range.

The canton is subdivided into two districts, Jacó and Tarcoles.

The beaches of Garabito include Playa Jacó, Playa Hermosa, and Playa Herradura.

More details at this link.

