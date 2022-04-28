Thursday 28 April 2022
Comptroller has until May 5 to decide Riteve’s future

The vehicle inspection contract expires in July, but unconstitutionality action prevented Cosevi from advancing in a new tender

By Rico
Comptroller has until May 5 to decide Riteve's future

QCOSTARICA – On Wednesday, the Minister of Transport, Rodolfo Méndez, announced that the Contraloría General de la República (CGR) – Comptroller General – extended to May 5 to resolve the extension request made earlier this month by the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT), to extend the contract with the Riteve SyC for two more years.

The Comptroller General had up to April 27 to issue a resolution.

The vehicle inspection contract expires in July. Riteve concession began in 2002.

Méndez recently said that the proposal before the Comptroller’s Office is clear, and seeks to maintain the service for two more years, pending resolution of the unconstitutionality action.

The minister explained that an action of unconstitutionality filed by a group of environmentalists against articles of the Traffic Law is pending, preventing the MOPT from carrying out the process for the new tender.

Riteve spokeswoman Jennifer Hidalgo explained that the proposal is endorsed by the company, and aims to prevent the country from being left without vehicular inspection service.

The Riteve concession began in 2002 and on July 15 of this year, after 20 years of concession, the contract with the State will expire.

 

