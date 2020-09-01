Gasoline price hike on the way

(QCOSTARICA) As the month of September says goodby to “stay at home” and ushers in “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself” that allows more mobility, consumers will see higher prices at the pumps.

With the approval by the Regulatory Authority agency on Friday, the price of fuel will increase sometime this week ¢29 for a liter of super gasoline, ¢19 for plus 91, and ¢50 for diesel.

This increase corresponds to the monthly request made by the RECOPE, stating that the increase is necessary due to “the tariff lag due to COVID-19″.

With this approved increase, the price of a liter of super gasoline will go from ¢570 to ¢599, plus 91 from ¢551 to ¢570, and diesel from ¢445 to ¢495.

