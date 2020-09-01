Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Rincón de la Vieja erupted 3 times in less than 15 hours

(QCOSTARICA) In a matter of almost 15 hours, the Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered three eruptions, as confirmed by the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).

Image from the Ovsicori cameras of the August 20 eruption. For a live view of all the volcanos monitored by the Osvicori, click here.

On Sunday, there were 2 events. One at 6:09 pm and another at 6:19 pm. Both were captured by the Ovsicori cameras.

On Monday, a new eruption was registered at around 8:57 am, the column of water vapor and ash particles rising some 500 meters high above the crater.

The eruptive activity in the Guanacaste colossus increased since the middle of last May, with moderate eruptions and very frequent gas exhalations.

The Rincon de la Vieja volcano this Tuesday morning. For a live view of all the volcanos monitored by the Osvicori, click here.

The Rincón de la Vieja, located 23 kilometers from Liberia, is the only one that is active in the Guanacaste mountain range.

The colossus does not have the active crater in a horizontal position. It is inclined towards the northeast flank and therefore, when an eruption occurs, the material and sound waves are perceived towards that sector.

Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

