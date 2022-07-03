Saturday 2 July 2022
type here...
Search

Gasoline prices drop this Sunday

The reduction was published in La Gaceta on Saturday

EconomyFuel PricesRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Gasoline prices drop this Sunday

QCOSTARICA - The decrease of ¢43 in the liter...
Read more

San Jose vehicular restrictions suspended for mid-year vacations

QCOSTARICA - It's vacation time. Mid-year school break vacation...
Read more

Police will care for houses of people who moved to shelters due to the tropical storm

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) assured...
Read more

Tropical Storm Bonnie makes landfall near Nicaragua – Costa Rica Border

QCOSTARICA - According to the United States National Hurricane...
Read more

Tropical Storm Bonnie: latest events that are perceived in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Though Tropical Storm Bonnie is not expected...
Read more

12 cantons in Costa Rica on red alert for possible direct impact by Bonnie

QCOSTARICA - The northern part of Costa Rica is...
Read more

Vehicle inspection extension will be for July, August, September or October, Says MOPT

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and the Minister...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢686.24 Buy

¢693.95 Sell

02 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The decrease of ¢43 in the liter of super gasoline, ¢28 in the liter of regular gasoline, and ¢36 in the liter of diesel take effect this Sunday, after the approved rates by the regulatory authority were published in La Gaceta on Saturday.

Despite the drop, Costa Rica continues with the highest fuel prices in the region

At 12:01 am Sunday, a liter o super goes from ¢1059 to ¢1016, the liter of regular from ¢1021 to ¢993 and the liter of diesel from ¢909 to ¢873.

Erick Ulate, president of Consumers of Costa Rica, praised the efforts that Congress and the Government have made to contain the increases in the cost of fuel.

- Advertisement -

More good news.  On Friday, Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves signed the Law that freezes the increases in the single fuel tax for a period of six months.

For July, that comes to a saving of some ¢12 colones a liter on fuels.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSan Jose vehicular restrictions suspended for mid-year vacations
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Gasoline tax increase will be frozen for six months

QCOSTARICA - In addition to the drop announced in fuel prices...
Read more

Drop of ¢102 in diesel subsidized by gasoline comes into effect today

QCOSTARICA - In the, "I can't remember if and when this...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills