Gasoline prices drop this Sunday

QCOSTARICA – The decrease of ¢43 in the liter of super gasoline, ¢28 in the liter of regular gasoline, and ¢36 in the liter of diesel take effect this Sunday, after the approved rates by the regulatory authority were published in La Gaceta on Saturday.
At 12:01 am Sunday, a liter o super goes from ¢1059 to ¢1016, the liter of regular from ¢1021 to ¢993 and the liter of diesel from ¢909 to ¢873.
Erick Ulate, president of Consumers of Costa Rica, praised the efforts that Congress and the Government have made to contain the increases in the cost of fuel.
More good news. On Friday, Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves signed the Law that freezes the increases in the single fuel tax for a period of six months.
For July, that comes to a saving of some ¢12 colones a liter on fuels.