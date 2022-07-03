Saturday 2 July 2022
San Jose vehicular restrictions suspended for mid-year vacations

The Policia de Transito (traffic police) will start enforcing the restrictions again on Monday, July 18

National San Jose
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – It’s vacation time. Mid-year school break vacation that is, as students and their teachers have two weeks off from classes.

The vacation officially starts Monday, July 4, and return to classes is on Monday, July 18.

With the vacation, the Ministry of Transport has suspended the vehicular restrictions of San Jose, given that fewer people will be entering downtown San Jose.

With the suspension of the vehicular restrictions, Transit officials will be reassigned, prioritizing traffic controls on the major highways to and from the Central Valley and vacation communities.

 

