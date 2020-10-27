Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Gasoline prices will be cheaper on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA – On Wednesday, October 28, the lower fuel prices for Super, Plus 91 and Diesel fuel will go into effect.

Prices at the pumps will drop ¢37 colones per liter for Super, ¢32 for Plus or Regular and ¢47 for Diesel. LPG will increase ¢3.

The new prices:

  • Super Gasoline: ¢571
  • Plus 91: ¢546
  • Diesel: ¢440
  • Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): ¢256

The new prices were published this Tuesday, October 27, in the official newspaper La Gaceta and that take effect at 12:01 am Wednesday.

