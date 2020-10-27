Gasoline prices will be cheaper on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA – On Wednesday, October 28, the lower fuel prices for Super, Plus 91 and Diesel fuel will go into effect.

Prices at the pumps will drop ¢37 colones per liter for Super, ¢32 for Plus or Regular and ¢47 for Diesel. LPG will increase ¢3.

- Advertisement -

The new prices:

Super Gasoline: ¢571

Plus 91: ¢546

Diesel: ¢440

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): ¢256

The new prices were published this Tuesday, October 27, in the official newspaper La Gaceta and that take effect at 12:01 am Wednesday.