Gasoline prices will be cheaper on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA – On Wednesday, October 28, the lower fuel prices for Super, Plus 91 and Diesel fuel will go into effect.
Prices at the pumps will drop ¢37 colones per liter for Super, ¢32 for Plus or Regular and ¢47 for Diesel. LPG will increase ¢3.
The new prices:
- Super Gasoline: ¢571
- Plus 91: ¢546
- Diesel: ¢440
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): ¢256
The new prices were published this Tuesday, October 27, in the official newspaper La Gaceta and that take effect at 12:01 am Wednesday.
