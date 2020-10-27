Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Costa Rica only asks for these 2 requirements to enter by air

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – From this Monday, October 26, Costa Rica eliminated the request for a negative PCR test for coronavirus COVID-19 as a requirement to enter the country by air.

This provision applies to foreigners and nationals.

The Daniel Oduber Airport in Guanacaste will have equipment that allows taking the temperature of the passengers. Photo: Courtesy of Coriport

To enter Costa Rica by air through the Juan Santamaria airport in San Jose (SJO) and or the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport in Liberia (LIR) is the completion of the Health Pass requested by the Ministry of Health and tourists must have international health insurance to pay for Coronavirus (COVID-19) treatement costs, issued by an insurance company in Costa Rica (INS or Seguricor) or from a company abroad approved by the Costa Rica Institute of Tourism (ICT).

Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, assured on October 22 that these measures aim to encourage visits to the country during the high season that will begin next month (November).

In addition, as of November 1, Costa Rica will open its air borders to all visitors.

Currently and to October 31, tourists are permitted entry by air from these authorized countries: Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, European Union (Schengen area), United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Mexico, Jamaica and Central America.

With respect to United States, only tourists from the approved states and with proof of residency (driver’s license or State ID) are authorized: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermon, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming and the District of Columbia (DC).

“The air traffic that we have seen gradually arrive is not being the focus of the COVID-19 virus. This is the product of very strict protocol implementation processes that exist in international airports and airlines,” said the minister, who highlighted the mandatory use of masks on flights and air terminals as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the virus.

Segura insisted that since October 9, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) considered it unnecessary to require negative PCR tests or quarantines for international flights.

“The requirement of a negative PCR test for foreign and Costa Rican tourists is eliminated. These people will not receive a sanitary order of confinement to enter the country,” explained Segura, who asked the airlines and tourist companies to be careful with the fulfillment of sanitary measures.

In the coming few weeks, an increase in flights and air connections from Europe and North America is expected, as airlines warn up their engines and travel industry attempts to return to some form of normalcy.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

