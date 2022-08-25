German company Dekra will provide the vehicle inspection service

QCOSTARICA – At almost “half the price” of before, President Rodrigo Chaves announced on Wednesday that the German company, Dekra, was chosen to take over the vehicle inspection service (RTV) for the next two years.

The Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Luis Amador, provided some details of the deal, and pointing out that of the 11 companies submitting proposals, the one with the most experience was selected.

The MOPT is expecting that the new operator, who will take over the facilities and equipment used by the Spanish company Riteve SyC for the last 20 years and in July passed to the State, will start providing service at the end of September.

President Chaves, thanking publicly his Minister for a “job well done”, stressed that the German company has international prestige.

“We have a company of enormous international prestige that is going to do the vehicle inspection in Costa Rica according to the way we fought so hard to be able to do it and at half the price and without charging for the second inspection,” said Chaves.

Last week, the regulatory authority approved a reduction of between 44% and 49% from the rates charged previously for the Revisión Técnica Vehicular (RTV) and reinspection will be free for all users.

The new rate for light passenger vehicles is between ¢7,318 and ¢8,125 (plus the value added tax), while the rate for motorcycles is ¢4,822 and ¢5,354. The rates for other vehicles, such as taxis, buses, farm equipment and big rigs will vary depending on the size and class, with a maximum rate of ¢10,702.

On its website, DEKRA says it has been fully committed to road safety since it was originally founded in 1925 and currently the company employs 47,770 people in more than 20 countries worldwide, including the United States and Canada. In Latin America, the company has a presence in Chile and Mexico.

