Saturday 13 August 2022
RTV rates will drop between 44% and 49%

By Rico
RTV rates will drop between 44% and 49%

QCOSTARICA – The cost of the vehicular inspection will decrease between 44% and 49%, very similar to the proposal made by the Ministry of  Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) three weeks ago.

The former Riteve stations sit empty waiting for the MOPT to choose a new operator

On Friday, it was announced that the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), approved a maximum rate of ¢8,125 colones for a light passenger vehicle, ¢8,766 for taxis, ¢10,702 for buses and minivans and ¢5,354 for motorcycles.

Re-inspections for vehicles that failed the initial inspection will have no cost.

The 13% Value Added Tax (VAT) must be added to those amounts.

The new rates cover operating costs since the company that will undertake the inspection will not have to invest in facilities or machinery. If you will recall, on July 15, the Riteve SyC handed over, as per the terms of their contract, all lands, stations and equipment to the State.

The MOPT currently has eleven proposals from companies who want to take over the inspection service on a temporary basis, up to two years, while the government tenders for a permanent operator.

The MOPT estimates that the new operator that is awarded will start operations in September.

 

